1600 years after its legendary foundation, Venice continues to be unique: the urban environment, made of stone, earth, and water, and for its legendary history. But, above all, Venice is unique for its identity as a city of oxymorons, holding together opposing DNA in a formidable contradiction: the allure of decadence, and the frenzy of the avant-garde. VENEZIA-INFINITA AVANGUARDIA is a labyrinth of stories, works of art, palaces, celebrities of social and cultural life, places, extravagances, and traditions. It's a sensory experience made of lights, water, and music. Beside connections and suggestions, testaments flow by of art historians, urbanists, sociologists, philosophers, curators, musicians, writers, journalists, artists, and our contemporaries.
CountryItaly
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2022
Worldwide Gross$29,401
Also known as
Venezia - Infinita avanguardia, Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde, Mámorító Velence, Venecia: Sus secretos y obras maestras, Venedig - Avantgarde genom seklerna, Venezia Infinita Avanguardia, Venice - Infinitely Avant Garde, Venice - Infinitely Avant-Garde, Venice: Inifinitely Avant-Garde