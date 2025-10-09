Menu
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase

Synopsis

The story of Momo, a rabbit who lives in the Singing Forest, and his struggle to save his friends.
Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 9 October 2025
Release date
9 October 2025 Russia
16 October 2025 Kyrgyzstan
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,137,433
Production 9D Medya
Also known as
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase, Akıllı Tavşan Momo: Büyük Takip, Кролик Момо. Большая погоня
Director
Mahmut Hasan
Cast
Ed Ashe
Sivan Binici
Duygu Biçer
Jasper William Cartwright
Hakan Cosar
6.6
6.3 IMDb
