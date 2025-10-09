Menu
6.6
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
Animation
Synopsis
The story of Momo, a rabbit who lives in the Singing Forest, and his struggle to save his friends.
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
9 October 2025
Release date
9 October 2025
Russia
16 October 2025
Kyrgyzstan
Budget
$25,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$2,137,433
Production
9D Medya
Also known as
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase, Akıllı Tavşan Momo: Büyük Takip, Кролик Момо. Большая погоня
Director
Mahmut Hasan
Cast
Ed Ashe
Sivan Binici
Duygu Biçer
Jasper William Cartwright
Hakan Cosar
Cartoon rating
6.6
6.6
