Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Klassnaya
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Klassnaya

Klassnaya

Напомним о выходе в прокат
Klassnaya - trailer
Klassnaya  trailer
Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Klassnaya, Классная
Director
Kirill Haletskiy
Cast
Timofey Kochnev
Timofey Kochnev
Irina Moroz
Aleksey Anisenya
Viktor Rybchinskiy
Svetlana Nikiforova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 4 votes
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
С котом на аве 22 September 2025, 22:56
Как же приятно от факта, что мне не пришлось платить денег, чтобы посмотреть это.
Даже не особо ясно как назвать. Нарезка глупости и бреда при… Read more…
Елизавета Лепешинская 20 September 2025, 00:49
Невероятно нежный , чуткий фильм. Я учусь в педе и увидела в героине себя. Не ожидала, что Беларусьфильм снимет настолько хорошо, начиная от… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Klassnaya - trailer
Klassnaya Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Imaginary
Imaginary
2024, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more