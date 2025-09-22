Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Klassnaya
Klassnaya
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Klassnaya
trailer
trailer
Country
Belarus
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Klassnaya, Классная
Director
Kirill Haletskiy
Cast
Timofey Kochnev
Irina Moroz
Aleksey Anisenya
Viktor Rybchinskiy
Svetlana Nikiforova
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
4
votes
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
С котом на аве
22 September 2025, 22:56
Как же приятно от факта, что мне не пришлось платить денег, чтобы посмотреть это.
Даже не особо ясно как назвать. Нарезка глупости и бреда при…
Read more…
Елизавета Лепешинская
20 September 2025, 00:49
Невероятно нежный , чуткий фильм. Я учусь в педе и увидела в героине себя. Не ожидала, что Беларусьфильм снимет настолько хорошо, начиная от…
Read more…
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Klassnaya
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Imaginary
2024, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree
Даже не особо ясно как назвать. Нарезка глупости и бреда при… Read more…