Poster of Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira
Rating
6.8 IMDb Rating: 7.1
2 posters
Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira
Synopsis

Jilted at his wedding, Aby encounters a reserved woman needing help. As they heal together, his ex returns with newfound insight into his dreams. A hidden truth leads Aby to find peace.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $72,778
Production Ashiq Usman Productions, Namesake banner
Also known as
Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira
Director
Althaf Salim
Cast
Fahadh Faasil
Revathi Pillai
Kalyani Priyadarshan
Lal
Dhyan Sreenivasan
6.8
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
