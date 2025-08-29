Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Param Sundari
Poster of Param Sundari
Poster of Param Sundari
Poster of Param Sundari
Poster of Param Sundari
Poster of Param Sundari
Poster of Param Sundari
Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Rate
7 posters
Going 4
Not going 1
Kinoafisha Films Param Sundari

Param Sundari

Param Sundari
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 4
Not going 1

Synopsis

In Kerala's picturesque backwaters, a North Indian and South Indian find unexpected love. Their cultural differences spark a hilarious and chaotic romance, full of twists and turns.
Param Sundari - trailer with russian subtitles
Param Sundari  trailer with russian subtitles
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 32 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 29 August 2025
Release date
29 August 2025 Russia Indian Films
29 August 2025 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $708,522
Production Maddock Films
Also known as
Param Sundari, Парам и Сундари
Director
Tushar Jalota
Cast
Sidharth Malhotra
Dzhanvi Kapur
Sanjay Kapoor
Manjot Singh
Rajeev Khandelwal
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Param Sundari - trailer with russian subtitles
Param Sundari Trailer with russian subtitles
Param Sundari - trailer
Param Sundari Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more