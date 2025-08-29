Menu
6.5
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Param Sundari
Param Sundari
Romantic
Synopsis
In Kerala's picturesque backwaters, a North Indian and South Indian find unexpected love. Their cultural differences spark a hilarious and chaotic romance, full of twists and turns.
Param Sundari
trailer with russian subtitles
trailer with russian subtitles
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 32 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
29 August 2025
Release date
29 August 2025
Russia
Indian Films
29 August 2025
Czechia
Worldwide Gross
$708,522
Production
Maddock Films
Also known as
Param Sundari, Парам и Сундари
Director
Tushar Jalota
Cast
Sidharth Malhotra
Dzhanvi Kapur
Sanjay Kapoor
Manjot Singh
Rajeev Khandelwal
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.5
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Param Sundari
Trailer with russian subtitles
0
0
Param Sundari
Trailer
0
0
Stills
