About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Food for Profit
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Synopsis
The film exposes the links between Agrifood and politics. With a pool of international experts it analyses the many problems related to factory farming: water pollution, migrants exploitation, biodiversity loss and antibiotic resistance.
Expand
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
Budget
€250,000
Worldwide Gross
$516,027
Production
Pueblo Unido
Also known as
Food for Profit
Director
Pablo D'Ambrosi
Giulia Innocenzi
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
