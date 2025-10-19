Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
No poster for this film Tickets from 880 ₽
Kinoafisha Films Les. Hranitel' zhizni

Les. Hranitel' zhizni

Les. Hranitel' zhizni 18+
Tickets from 880 ₽
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2024
Director
Vladislav Grishin
Irina Shapman
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
16:30 from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review

«Les. Hranitel' zhizni» now playing

Sun 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Les. Hranitel' zhizni? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D
16:30 from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Imaginary
Imaginary
2024, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more