Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
Tickets from 880 ₽
Kinoafisha
Films
Les. Hranitel' zhizni
Les. Hranitel' zhizni
Les. Hranitel' zhizni
18+
Documentary
Tickets from 880 ₽
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2024
Director
Vladislav Grishin
Irina Shapman
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
16:30
from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
19 October
from 880 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
«Les. Hranitel' zhizni» now playing
Sun
19
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Les. Hranitel' zhizni?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D
16:30
from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Imaginary
2024, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree