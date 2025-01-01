Menu
Golden Mountains
Golden Mountains

Synopsis

Soviet "proletarian" film about anti-war strike at St Petersburg factory, 1914. Resembles Pudovkin's classic "End of St. Petersburg," made 4 years earlier: backward lad (Poslavsky) from poor village comes to town desperate for work. He's hired as replacement ("scab") worker at big metallurgical factory, which is in the throes of a strike organized by the Bolsheviks (communists). The Bolshevik strikers are led by Ivan Shtraukh (brother of the more famous Russian actor Maxim Shtraukh). At first, the deceitful industrialist's son (Fedosev) involves the naive Poslavsky in an attempt to murder Shtraukh, but the attempt only wounds the heroic organizer. Will Poslavsky follow through with the planned killing, or will he redeem himself by going over to the side of the strikers?
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 1931
Production Soyuzkino
Also known as
Zlatye gory, Goldene Berge, Golden Mountains, Le Montagne Dorate, Montagnes d'or, Schastlivaya ulitsa, Slatyje gory, The Happy Street, Złote góry, Златые горы
Director
Sergey Yutkevich
Cast
Boris Poslavsky
Yuri Korvin-Krukovsky
Ivan Shtrauh
Boris Tenin
Nikolai Michurin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
