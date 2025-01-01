Set against the backdrop of an understaffed stroke unit, the skilled neurologist Alexandra’s unwavering confidence is put to the ultimate test when a routine case spirals into tragedy. Blame and guilt ripple through the hospital, and Alexandra confronts her own fallibility, grappling with the profound repercussions of medical misjudgements. In a raw and introspective journey, we learn the weight of guilt and the power of compassion.
CountryDenmark
Runtime1 hour 32 minutes
Production year2025
Worldwide Gross$30,454
ProductionMeta Film
Also known as
Det andet offer, Second Victims, Det andra offret, Det andre offeret, Második áldozat, Teine ohver, Toinen uhri, Вторая жертва