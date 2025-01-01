Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rye Lane 18+
Synopsis

Two twenty-somethings, both reeling from bad break-ups, connect over the course of an eventful day in South London – helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2023
Worldwide Gross $1,648,463
Production BBC Film, British Film Institute (BFI), DJ Films
Also known as
Rye Lane, Amor en Rye Lane, Ritrovarsi in Rye Lane, Rye Lane: Um Amor Inesperado, Rye Lane: Un amor inesperado, Toi & moi?, Toi et moi?, Ulica Rye Lane, Улица ржи, ライ・レーン, 分手有緣人, 黑麦巷
Director
Raine Allen-Miller
Cast
David Jonsson Fray
Vivian Oparah
Poppy Allen-Quarmby
Charlie Knight
Simon Manyonda
7.2
10 votes
7.2 IMDb
