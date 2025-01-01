Menu
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Kinoafisha
Films
Magtymguly Pyragy
Magtymguly Pyragy
Magtymguly Pyragy
18+
Drama
Country
Uzbekistan / Turkmenistan
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2024
Director
Muzaffar Erkinov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
