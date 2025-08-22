Menu
Phaphey Kuttniyan

Phaphey Kuttniyan

Phaphey Kuttniyan
Synopsis

Two women's suspicious winning streak at Punjab kitty parties leads police to uncover a complex web of deceit and an elaborate scheme beneath the surface.
Phaphey Kuttniyan - trailer
Phaphey Kuttniyan  trailer
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 22 August 2025
Release date
22 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Budget 100,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $44,112
Production Brotherhood Productions, Neeru Bajwa Entertainment
Director
Prem Singh Sidhu
Cast
Neeru Bajwa
Neeru Bajwa
Tania
Amrit Amby
Nisha Bano
Ashok Tangri
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.7
5.7 IMDb
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
Phaphey Kuttniyan - trailer
Phaphey Kuttniyan Trailer
