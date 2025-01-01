Menu
We Live Here

We Live Here
Synopsis

The film takes place in the desolate Kazakh steppe, on the grounds of a former nuclear testing site, where two ecologists conduct research to identify radioactive areas unfit for habitation. Nearby, an eyewitness to the nuclear tests writes down his personal memories, while his son struggles to save his sick daughter. Through the intimate story of three generations of one family, the film reflects on humanity's collective history and the dire situation facing our future. The steppe serves as a metaphor for our planet, now perilously close to becoming a vast nuclear wasteland.
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Kazakhcinema, Plan B
Director
Zhanana Kurmasheva
7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
