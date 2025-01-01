Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Gingerbread for Her Dad
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Gingerbread for Her Dad

Gingerbread for Her Dad

Gingerbread for Her Dad 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Three generations of women embark on a journey to the grave of their great grandfather who fell in World War II in Poland. A road movie where each of them searches for her roots and self-identity in multinational Kazakhstan and beyond. Along the way, grandmother, daughter, and granddaughter visit the house that no longer belongs to them in Kazan, Tatarstan. All three of them were born in that country, but it’s no longer sovereign. Together they find the grave of the man who brings the three of them together. It’s an intimate story, but it’s also a story about all of us.
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2024
Budget €60,000
Production Uvent Production
Also known as
Gingerbread for Her Dad
Director
Alina Mustafina
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more