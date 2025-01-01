Three generations of women embark on a journey to the grave of their great grandfather who fell in World War II in Poland. A road movie where each of them searches for her roots and self-identity in multinational Kazakhstan and beyond. Along the way, grandmother, daughter, and granddaughter visit the house that no longer belongs to them in Kazan, Tatarstan. All three of them were born in that country, but it’s no longer sovereign. Together they find the grave of the man who brings the three of them together. It’s an intimate story, but it’s also a story about all of us.