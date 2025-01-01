Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films The fairy-tale world of Aleksandr Ptushko

Synopsis

The wizard Finn sends Masha and Vanya on a journey through the fairy tale films of Aleksandr Ptushko, many dangers await them there.
Country USSR
Runtime 30 minutes
Production year 1988
Production Mosfilm, Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie "Tovarishch"
Also known as
Skazochnyy mir Aleksandra Ptushko, Сказочный мир Александра Птушко, Il mondo fiabesco di Aleksandr Ptushko
Director
Aleksandr Zaharov
Cast
Igor Yasulovich
Igor Yasulovich
Aleksandra Zakharova
Mariya Kapnist
Sergey Morozov
Aleksandr Ptushko
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
