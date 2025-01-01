Menu
Poster of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues
Synopsis

Now estranged, Spinal Tap are forced to reunite for one final concert, hoping it will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock 'n' roll.
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues - trailer
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $2,811,735
Production Castle Rock Entertainment
Also known as
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, Isto é Spinal Tap 2, Spinal Tap II, This Is Spinal Tap 2, Это - Spinal Tap 2: Конец продолжается
Director
Rob Reiner
Cast
Rob Reiner
Christopher Guest
Michael McKean
Fran Drescher
John Michael Higgins
7.1
6.9 IMDb
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues - trailer
