Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Рейтинги
7.1
IMDb Rating: 6.9
9 posters
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues
Comedy
Music
Synopsis
Now estranged, Spinal Tap are forced to reunite for one final concert, hoping it will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock 'n' roll.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$2,811,735
Production
Castle Rock Entertainment
Also known as
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, Isto é Spinal Tap 2, Spinal Tap II, This Is Spinal Tap 2, Это - Spinal Tap 2: Конец продолжается
Director
Rob Reiner
Cast
Rob Reiner
Christopher Guest
Michael McKean
Fran Drescher
John Michael Higgins
Film rating
7.1
13
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues
Trailer
0
0
Stills
