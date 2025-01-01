Menu
1 poster
Ape X Mecha Ape: New World Order
18+
Action
Sci-Fi
Synopsis
A group of world leaders awakens a creature beneath the ocean floor, and mankind's only hope rests on an alliance between the giant ape and his mechanical arch-nemesis.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
The Asylum, Acme Holding Company, Atomic Blonde Entertainment
Also known as
Ape X Mecha Ape: New World Order, Małpa i Mechamałpa: Nowy porządek
Director
Marc Gottlieb
Cast
Sean Young
Jared Rivet
Ashley Ahlquist
Eric Rolland
Ashley Dakin
Film rating
2.8
10
votes
2.7
IMDb
