Poster of Ape X Mecha Ape: New World Order
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Ape X Mecha Ape: New World Order

Ape X Mecha Ape: New World Order

Ape X Mecha Ape: New World Order 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A group of world leaders awakens a creature beneath the ocean floor, and mankind's only hope rests on an alliance between the giant ape and his mechanical arch-nemesis.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2024
Production The Asylum, Acme Holding Company, Atomic Blonde Entertainment
Also known as
Ape X Mecha Ape: New World Order, Małpa i Mechamałpa: Nowy porządek
Director
Marc Gottlieb
Cast
Sean Young
Sean Young
Jared Rivet
Ashley Ahlquist
Eric Rolland
Ashley Dakin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

2.8
Rate 10 votes
2.7 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
