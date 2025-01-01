An unmanned spaceship returns to Earth carrying samples from Proxima B in the Alpha Centauri system. As scientists study the specimens they discover the alien elements are alive! Soon, the scientists must fight back as the small creatures replicate at an exponential rate, increase in size, turn violent and attempt to take over Earth.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 27 minutes
Production year2023
ProductionThe Asylum, Acme Holding Company
Also known as
Alien Apocalypse, Kosmiczna apokalipsa, Tulnukate invasioon, World Invasion: Alien Attack