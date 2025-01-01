Menu
Kinoafisha Films Alien Apocalypse

Alien Apocalypse

Alien Apocalypse 18+
Synopsis

An unmanned spaceship returns to Earth carrying samples from Proxima B in the Alpha Centauri system. As scientists study the specimens they discover the alien elements are alive! Soon, the scientists must fight back as the small creatures replicate at an exponential rate, increase in size, turn violent and attempt to take over Earth.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2023
Production The Asylum, Acme Holding Company
Also known as
Alien Apocalypse, Kosmiczna apokalipsa, Tulnukate invasioon, World Invasion: Alien Attack
Director
Adrian Avila
Cast
Michael Paré
Michael Paré
Patrick Labyorteaux
Paul Logan
Christina Rose
Luke Stratte-McClure
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.2
Rate 10 votes
3.1 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
