Poster of A Nymphoid Barbarian in Dinosaur Hell
2.7 IMDb Rating: 2.7
A Nymphoid Barbarian in Dinosaur Hell

A Nymphoid Barbarian in Dinosaur Hell

A Nymphoid Barbarian in Dinosaur Hell 18+
Synopsis

In a post-Armageddon world, a young woman finds herself in a fight for survival against mutant cavemen, dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1990
Budget $40,000
Production Chapter V Enterprises, R.A.P. Productions, Troma Entertainment
Also known as
A Nymphoid Barbarian in Dinosaur Hell, Ninfa Bárbara, Barbarzyńska nimfomanka w piekle dinozaurów, Dark Fortress, Дикарка-нимфоманка в аду у динозавров
Director
Brett Piper
Cast
Paul Guzzi
Linda Corwin
Alex Pirnie
Mark Deshaies
Al Hodder
2.7
2.7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
