Poster of Voyna i mir
1 poster
Voyna i mir

Voyna i mir

Voyna i mir 12+
Synopsis

A screen adaptation of the world-famous novel of the same name by Leo Tolstoy. The fates of the Russian aristocracy unfold against the backdrop of the war of 1812 and the conflicts that preceded it.
Country Russia
Production year 2027
World premiere 18 February 2027
18 February 2027 Russia 12+
Production K.B.A.
Also known as
Voyna i mir, Война и мир
Director
Sarik Andreasyan
Sarik Andreasyan
