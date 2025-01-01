Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Paradha
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Paradha

Paradha

Paradha
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A veiled village woman's life changes when city visitors challenge her traditions. As she questions customs and investigates a curse, rumors of Sati emerge, leading her to confront societal norms.
Country India
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $9,801
Production Anand Media
Also known as
Paradha
Director
Praveen Kandregula
Cast
Anupama Parameswaran
Darshana Rajendran
Rag Mayur
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more