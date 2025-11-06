Menu
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
Going
2
Not going
0
Poputchiki
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Going
2
Not going
0
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
World premiere
6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025
Russia
Наше кино
Production
Fresh film
Also known as
Poputchiki, Попутчики
Director
Ivan Glubokov
Cast
Vitaliy Haev
Aleksandra Bortich
Filipp Ershov
Yan Tsapnik
Danila Yakushev
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
