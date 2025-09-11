In a kingdom protected by a magical legacy, young healer Hana is destined to inherit her mother Zora’s powers through a single mystical apple. Drawn to the human world, she encounters Prince Albert, who roams the land in disguise. Captivated, Hana abandons her fate and follows him to the castle. Meanwhile, the vengeful witch Moriana returns, seeking retribution for a past defeat by Zora. To fulfill her dark ambitions, Moriana schemes to manipulate her daughter Dáhlia, sparking a dangerous conflict that endangers the kingdom’s future.