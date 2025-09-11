Menu
Poster of The Magic Apple
Poster of The Magic Apple
IMDb Rating: 5.7
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Magic Apple

The Magic Apple

Carovne jablko
Synopsis

In a kingdom protected by a magical legacy, young healer Hana is destined to inherit her mother Zora’s powers through a single mystical apple. Drawn to the human world, she encounters Prince Albert, who roams the land in disguise. Captivated, Hana abandons her fate and follows him to the castle. Meanwhile, the vengeful witch Moriana returns, seeking retribution for a past defeat by Zora. To fulfill her dark ambitions, Moriana schemes to manipulate her daughter Dáhlia, sparking a dangerous conflict that endangers the kingdom’s future.

The Magic Apple - trailer in russian
The Magic Apple  trailer in russian
Country Slovakia / Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 September 2025
Release date
11 September 2025 Russia Кинологистика
Worldwide Gross $3,757
Production Trigon Production
Also known as
Carovne jablko, Čarovné jablko, Волшебное яблоко
Director
Jakub Machala
Cast
Viktória Juristová
Adam Joura
Zuzana Kanócz
Anna Javorková
Kristína Turjanová
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Kinozal GUMa
12:10 from 1000 ₽
Film Reviews
The Magic Apple - trailer in russian
The Magic Apple Trailer in russian
Stills

«The Magic Apple» now playing

