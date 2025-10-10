Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Remote Control
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Remote Control

Remote Control

Sódóma Reykjavík 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Since his mother wants to watch TV, Axel, a young auto-mechanic, must recover her remote control, accidentally taken by his punk sister Maja. During his quest, he becomes involved in the conflict between Moli, the liquor smuggler, and Aggi, a night club owner who wants to be Iceland's first mafia boss.
Country Iceland
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 10 October 2025
Release date
10 October 2025 Iceland 12 year age limit
Production Skífan, Íslenska Útvarpsfélagið
Also known as
Sódóma Reykjavík, Remote Control, Control remoto, Mando a distancia, Pilot, Távkapcs, Содом в Рейкьявике
Director
Óskar Jónasson
Cast
Björn Jörundur Friðbjörnsson
Þórarinn Eyfjörð
Thorarinn Oskar Thorarinsson
Helga Braga Jónsdóttir
Þóra Friðriksdóttir
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more