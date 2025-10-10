Since his mother wants to watch TV, Axel, a young auto-mechanic, must recover her remote control, accidentally taken by his punk sister Maja. During his quest, he becomes involved in the conflict between Moli, the liquor smuggler, and Aggi, a night club owner who wants to be Iceland's first mafia boss.
CountryIceland
Runtime1 hour 18 minutes
Production year1992
World premiere10 October 2025
Release date
10 October 2025
Iceland
12 year age limit
ProductionSkífan, Íslenska Útvarpsfélagið
Also known as
Sódóma Reykjavík, Remote Control, Control remoto, Mando a distancia, Pilot, Távkapcs, Содом в Рейкьявике