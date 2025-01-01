Menu
Li san jiao wei zhen di yu men 18+
Everyone's favorite martial artist ""Bruce"" winds up fighting for his life and soul in hell against an evil Warlord intent on making him mincemeat - and he has recruited some of the 1970s most iconic B-movie characters to help dispatch the great one. But when that won't do the trick, he uses monsters, mummies and beautiful women to get the little dragon at any cost.
Country South Korea / Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1977
Production Goldig Film Company
Also known as
Li san jiao wei zhen di yu men, The Dragon Lives Again, Deadly Hands of Kung Fu, El dragón ataca, La résurrection du dragon, Lee sam geuk wai jan dei yuk moon, Lee's Third Foot Awing the Gates of Hell, O Dragão Volta a Atacar, 李三腳威震地獄門
Chi Lo
Leung Siu-lung
Ie Lung Shen
Ching Tang
aleksandr Grand
Jenny
5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
