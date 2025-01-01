Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Into the Dark
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Into the Dark

Into the Dark

I Will Follow You Into the Dark 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A woman reeling from the death of her parents becomes attached to an alluring man whose sudden disappearance sends her and her friends into a haunted high-rise to find him.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2012
Budget $5,000,000
Production Castlight Pictures, Zero Gravity Management
Also known as
I Will Follow You Into the Dark, Into the Dark, S tobom do kraja, Te seguiré en la oscuridad, Vou Te Seguir na Escuridão, Я пойду за тобой во тьму
Director
Mark Edwin Robinson
Cast
Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton
Ryan Eggold
Ryan Eggold
Leah Pipes
Frank Ashmore
Ronnie Clark
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more