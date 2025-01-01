Menu
Into the Dark
I Will Follow You Into the Dark
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Synopsis
A woman reeling from the death of her parents becomes attached to an alluring man whose sudden disappearance sends her and her friends into a haunted high-rise to find him.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2012
Budget
$5,000,000
Production
Castlight Pictures, Zero Gravity Management
Also known as
I Will Follow You Into the Dark, Into the Dark, S tobom do kraja, Te seguiré en la oscuridad, Vou Te Seguir na Escuridão, Я пойду за тобой во тьму
Director
Mark Edwin Robinson
Cast
Mischa Barton
Ryan Eggold
Leah Pipes
Frank Ashmore
Ronnie Clark
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.5
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
