The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl

The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl

The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
Synopsis

"The Little Mermaid", as one of the most classic fairy tales, has been widely passed down through generations and holds a special place in childhood memories. This film tells the story of a beautiful and courageous young mermaid who, in a mysterious underwater kingdom, defies traditional constraints and strives for freedom, ultimately changing her own fate. By recreating the innocent world of the mermaid, the film revitalizes interest in this timeless tale with a positive and uplifting message.

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 16 October 2025
Release date
16 October 2025 Russia Кинологистика
Also known as
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
Director
Ming Si
Cast
Zhang Lu
Rong Zhi
Cast and Crew

Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
