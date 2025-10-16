"The Little Mermaid", as one of the most classic fairy tales, has been widely passed down through generations and holds a special place in childhood memories. This film tells the story of a beautiful and courageous young mermaid who, in a mysterious underwater kingdom, defies traditional constraints and strives for freedom, ultimately changing her own fate. By recreating the innocent world of the mermaid, the film revitalizes interest in this timeless tale with a positive and uplifting message.
|16 October 2025
|Russia
|Кинологистика