Genial shopkeeper Philip has to endure the constant nagging of a shrewish wife while he secretly yearns for a pretty young stenographer. When the henpecking gets to be too much, Philip murders his wife and manages to make her death look like an accident. A ruthless blackmailer and a low-key detective both discover Philip's secret, and he has to decide which of them poses the more dangerous threat.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year1944
Worldwide Gross$110
ProductionUniversal Pictures
Also known as
The Suspect, Le Suspect, Persecución, Unter Verdacht, A gyanúsított, De verdachte, Dúvida, El sospechoso, Eu Matei!, I foni tou aimatos, Misstänkt, Mistenkt, Når skæbnen rammer, Quinto: non ammazzare!, Schuld ohne Ende, Sinun ei pidä..., Sumnjiv, Wyrok sumienia, Подозреваемый, 容疑者