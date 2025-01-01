Menu
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Suspect

The Suspect

The Suspect 18+
Synopsis

Genial shopkeeper Philip has to endure the constant nagging of a shrewish wife while he secretly yearns for a pretty young stenographer. When the henpecking gets to be too much, Philip murders his wife and manages to make her death look like an accident. A ruthless blackmailer and a low-key detective both discover Philip's secret, and he has to decide which of them poses the more dangerous threat.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1944
Worldwide Gross $110
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
The Suspect, Le Suspect, Persecución, Unter Verdacht, A gyanúsított, De verdachte, Dúvida, El sospechoso, Eu Matei!, I foni tou aimatos, Misstänkt, Mistenkt, Når skæbnen rammer, Quinto: non ammazzare!, Schuld ohne Ende, Sinun ei pidä..., Sumnjiv, Wyrok sumienia, Подозреваемый, 容疑者
Director
Robert Siodmak
Cast
Charlz Loton
Ella Raines
Dean Harens
Stanley Ridges
Henry Daniell
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
10 votes
7.3 IMDb
