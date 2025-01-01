“A bored housewife, a husband who married her for show, and a stupid boy who is full of himself because he is dating a Swiss woman.” The words of Inspector Tůma sound like they’re from a European melodrama, but in fact they come from a Czechoslovak crime story. A pair of detectives, counterfeit medicine, the high-society setting of a Karlovy Vary hotel, and Oldřich Nový as the aging hotel manager Kraus.
CountryCzechoslovakia
Runtime1 hour 33 minutes
Production year1961
ProductionFilmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Kde alibi nestací, A hamis alibi, Alibi nie wystarcza, Wo das Alibi nicht genügt, Где одного алиби мало