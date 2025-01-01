Menu
Poster of Where an Alibi Is Not Everything
1 poster
Where an Alibi Is Not Everything

Kde alibi nestací 18+
Synopsis

“A bored housewife, a husband who married her for show, and a stupid boy who is full of himself because he is dating a Swiss woman.” The words of Inspector Tůma sound like they’re from a European melodrama, but in fact they come from a Czechoslovak crime story. A pair of detectives, counterfeit medicine, the high-society setting of a Karlovy Vary hotel, and Oldřich Nový as the aging hotel manager Kraus.
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1961
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Kde alibi nestací, A hamis alibi, Alibi nie wystarcza, Wo das Alibi nicht genügt, Где одного алиби мало
Director
Vladimír Čech
Cast
Karel Höger
Josef Bek
Oldřich Nový
Bohumil Smída
Bohus Záhorský
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
