The Strange Affair of Uncle Harry 18+
Synopsis

George Sanders stars in this engrossing melodrama about a very domineering sister who holds a tight grip on her brother -- especially when he shows signs of falling in love.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1945
Budget $886,100
Production Charles K. Feldman Group
Also known as
The Strange Affair of Uncle Harry, Amor que mata, Onkel Harrys seltsame Affäre, Uncle Harry, Caprichos do Destino, Guilty of Murder?, Io ho ucciso!, Jos ajatukset voisivat tappaa, L'oncle Harry, La fine della famiglia Quincy, Neobčni posao ujka Harija, Om tankar kunde döda, Pesadilla, Spændetrøjen, Veneno que Liberta, Zero Murder Case, Необыкновенное дело дядюшки Гарри, 스트레인지 어페어 오브 엉클 해리
Director
Robert Siodmak
Cast
Doug Sanders
Geraldine Fitzgerald
Ella Raines
Sara Ollgud
Moyna MacGill
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
