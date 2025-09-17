Menu
David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome
Concert
Synopsis
David Gilmour's 2024 Rome concert film at Circus Maximus features songs from his new album and Pink Floyd classics.
David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
17 September 2025
Release date
17 September 2025
Bulgaria
17 September 2025
Croatia
17 September 2025
Czechia
17 September 2025
Georgia
PG-13
17 September 2025
Latvia
N16
17 September 2025
Lithuania
N13
17 September 2025
Poland
17 September 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Production
Serpent Films Productions
Also known as
David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, David Gilmour Live Al Circo Massimo
Director
Gavin Elder
Cast
David Gilmour
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.7
Rate
11
votes
8.6
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome
Trailer
0
0
