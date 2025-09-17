Menu
David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome

David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome
Synopsis

David Gilmour's 2024 Rome concert film at Circus Maximus features songs from his new album and Pink Floyd classics.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 17 September 2025
Release date
17 September 2025 Bulgaria
17 September 2025 Croatia
17 September 2025 Czechia
17 September 2025 Georgia PG-13
17 September 2025 Latvia N16
17 September 2025 Lithuania N13
17 September 2025 Poland
17 September 2025 Serbia o.A.
Production Serpent Films Productions
Also known as
David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, David Gilmour Live Al Circo Massimo
Director
Gavin Elder
Cast
David Gilmour
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.7
Rate 11 votes
8.6 IMDb
