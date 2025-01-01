Menu
Poster of Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Preshaan 2
1 poster
Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Preshaan 2

Synopsis

Sunil, a street food vendor, regrets not having a son while raising four daughters. After a scooter accident, his daughters take over his stall and make it a local hit. But a misunderstanding lands three of them in jail, and soon after, his eldest dies at her in-laws’ house. Broken, Sunil vanishes with his daughters. The world assumes they’re dead. Five years later, Sunil returns — his daughters alive and thriving: one an IPS officer, another a judge, and the third a renowned chef. His regret is gone; his daughters proved stronger and wiser than any son.
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $4,352
Production Ranjiv Singla Productions
Also known as
Kuriyan Jawan Baapu Preshaan 2
Director
Avtar Singh
Cast
Gunveen Manchanda
Raj Dhaliwal
Karamjit Anmol
Mannat Sharma
Avnoor
Cast and Crew

Film rating

9.3
Rate 10 votes
8.7 IMDb
