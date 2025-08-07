Menu
Su from So
Synopsis

In a peaceful village full of joy, laughter, and vibrant life, everything seems perfect—until one day, the devil arrives. What follows is a hilarious chain of events that flips the entire village upside down!
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 August 2025
Release date
7 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Budget 30,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $757,402
Production Lighter Buddha Films
Director
J.P. Tuminadu
Cast
Shanil Guru
Raj B. Shetty
J.P. Tuminadu
Prakash Thuminad
Deepak Rai Panaje
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.5
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
