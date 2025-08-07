Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Su from So
Su from So
Su from So
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Horror
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
In a peaceful village full of joy, laughter, and vibrant life, everything seems perfect—until one day, the devil arrives. What follows is a hilarious chain of events that flips the entire village upside down!
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 17 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 August 2025
Release date
7 August 2025
UAE
18TC
Budget
30,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$757,402
Production
Lighter Buddha Films
Also known as
Su from So
Director
J.P. Tuminadu
Cast
Shanil Guru
Raj B. Shetty
J.P. Tuminadu
Prakash Thuminad
Deepak Rai Panaje
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.5
Rate
10
votes
7.9
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree