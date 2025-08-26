Menu
Brute 1976
Brute 1976
Brute 1976
Horror
Synopsis
In 1976 a group of people in the desert for a photo shoot, stumble upon an abandoned town called Savage. But they are not alone. A family of masked psychopaths have claimed Savage as their own and are hell bent on living up to its name.
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
26 August 2025
World premiere
26 August 2025
Production
Neon Noir
Also known as
Brute 1976, Massacre 1976, Жесть 1976
Director
Marcel Walz
Cast
Sarah French
Gigi Gustin
Adam Bucci
Mark Justice
Adriane McLean
Film rating
4.6
Rate
11
votes
3.9
IMDb
