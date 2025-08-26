Menu
Brute 1976

Brute 1976
Synopsis

In 1976 a group of people in the desert for a photo shoot, stumble upon an abandoned town called Savage. But they are not alone. A family of masked psychopaths have claimed Savage as their own and are hell bent on living up to its name.
Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 26 August 2025
World premiere 26 August 2025
Production Neon Noir
Also known as
Brute 1976, Massacre 1976, Жесть 1976
Director
Marcel Walz
Cast
Sarah French
Sarah French
Gigi Gustin
Adam Bucci
Mark Justice
Adriane McLean
4.6
Rate 11 votes
3.9 IMDb
