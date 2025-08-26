Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Baby Assassins: Nice Days
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Baby Assassins: Nice Days

Baby Assassins: Nice Days

Baby Walkure: Naisu Deizu 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Teenage assassins Mahiro and Chisato visit the coastal city of Miyazaki for a contract and a vacation when they unexpectedly cross paths with a legendary, bloodthirsty assassin who's looking to add to his kill count.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 26 August 2025
World premiere 26 August 2025
Worldwide Gross $417,866
Also known as
Baby Walkure: Naisu Deizu, Baby Assassins: Nice Days, Baby Assassins - Nice Days, Baby Assassins 3, Baby Walkure, Młodzi mordercy 3, ベイビーわるきゅーれ ナイスデイズ, 死𡃁妹殺手守則, 辣妹刺客3：假期殺機
Director
Yugo Sakamoto
Cast
Akari Takaishi
Saori Izawa
Sousuke Ikematsu
Sousuke Ikematsu
Atsuko Maeda
Atom Mizuishi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more