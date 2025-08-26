Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Baby Assassins: Nice Days
Baby Assassins: Nice Days
Baby Walkure: Naisu Deizu
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Comedy
Crime
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Teenage assassins Mahiro and Chisato visit the coastal city of Miyazaki for a contract and a vacation when they unexpectedly cross paths with a legendary, bloodthirsty assassin who's looking to add to his kill count.
Expand
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
26 August 2025
World premiere
26 August 2025
Worldwide Gross
$417,866
Also known as
Baby Walkure: Naisu Deizu, Baby Assassins: Nice Days, Baby Assassins - Nice Days, Baby Assassins 3, Baby Walkure, Młodzi mordercy 3, ベイビーわるきゅーれ ナイスデイズ, 死𡃁妹殺手守則, 辣妹刺客3：假期殺機
Director
Yugo Sakamoto
Cast
Akari Takaishi
Saori Izawa
Sousuke Ikematsu
Atsuko Maeda
Atom Mizuishi
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree