Lilly Lives Alone
Lilly Lives Alone
Lilly Lives Alone
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Guided by the ghost of her daughter, a guilt-ridden mother plunges into madness through the course of drug-fueled fever dream.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
22 August 2025
World premiere
22 August 2025
Production
Lilly Film
Also known as
Lilly Lives Alone
Director
Martin Melnick
Cast
Jeffrey Combs
Erin Way
Kent Shocknek
Ryan Jonze
Karla Mason
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.3
Rate
13
votes
6.3
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
