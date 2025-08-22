Menu
Lilly Lives Alone

Lilly Lives Alone
Synopsis

Guided by the ghost of her daughter, a guilt-ridden mother plunges into madness through the course of drug-fueled fever dream.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 22 August 2025
World premiere 22 August 2025
Production Lilly Film
Also known as
Lilly Lives Alone
Director
Martin Melnick
Cast
Jeffrey Combs
Erin Way
Kent Shocknek
Ryan Jonze
Karla Mason
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
