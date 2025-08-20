Menu
The Map That Leads to You

Synopsis

Heather is a young woman traveling Europe with friends before starting her perfectly planned life. A chance meeting with Jack sparks an unexpected romance that leads to deep emotional discovery. As secrets and life choices test their bond, her path changes forever.
Country USA / Spain / Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 20 August 2025
World premiere 20 August 2025
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Temple Hill Entertainment, Nostromo Pictures
Also known as
The Map That Leads to You, El mapa que me lleva a ti, A térkép, amely elvezet hozzád, Droga do ciebie, La carte qui mène jusqu'à toi, La mappa che mi porta a te, Liebe findet uns, O Mapa Que Me Leva Até Você, Sana Çıkan Yollar, Карта, которая ведёт к тебе, 然後，我們終於相遇
Director
Lasse Hallström
Lasse Hallström
Cast
Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline
Josh Lucas
Josh Lucas
K.J. Apa
K.J. Apa
Sofia Wylie
Sofia Wylie
Madison Thompson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
