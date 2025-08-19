Menu
Golden

Synopsis

In a world of betrayal and high-stakes heists, a master counterfeiter faces ruthless criminals, a suspicious detective, and a deadly conspiracy. He battles greed, desire, and seduction to outwit his adversaries and escape with the...
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 19 August 2025
World premiere 19 August 2025
Production Leisure Films
Also known as
Golden, O Mestre do Golpe
Director
Nick Leisure
Cast
Brian Austin Green
Glenn Plummer
Robert Miano
Massi Furlan
Patricio Doren
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
