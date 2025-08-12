Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Die'ced: Reloaded
Die'ced: Reloaded
Die'ced: Reloaded
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Thriller
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
When notorious killer Benny escapes an asylum on Halloween night, his scarecrow-masked rampage turns 1980s Seattle into a blood-soaked nightmare - with one young woman in his sights.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
12 August 2025
World premiere
12 August 2025
Production
Ave One Entertainment
Also known as
Die'ced: Reloaded, Хэллоуин '86
Director
Jeremy Rudd
Cast
Eden Campbell
Jason Brooks
Shayna Jensen
Jon Meggison
John Karyus
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.7
Rate
14
votes
3.7
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree