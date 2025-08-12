Menu
Die'ced: Reloaded

Synopsis

When notorious killer Benny escapes an asylum on Halloween night, his scarecrow-masked rampage turns 1980s Seattle into a blood-soaked nightmare - with one young woman in his sights.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 August 2025
World premiere 12 August 2025
Production Ave One Entertainment
Also known as
Die'ced: Reloaded, Хэллоуин '86
Director
Jeremy Rudd
Cast
Eden Campbell
Jason Brooks
Shayna Jensen
Jon Meggison
John Karyus
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.7
Rate 14 votes
3.7 IMDb
