After a terrifying encounter at an abandoned government test site, a small town family man begins seeing haunting visions of a past that threatens to destroy his present.
Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 8 August 2025
World premiere 8 August 2025
Production Entelekey Media
Director
Jason Eric Perlman
Cast
Arielle Kebbel
Arielle Kebbel
Theo Rossi
Theo Rossi
Jake McLaughlin
Clyde Kusatsu
Danni Wang
4.6
Rate 14 votes
4.2 IMDb
