Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Site
Site
Site
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
After a terrifying encounter at an abandoned government test site, a small town family man begins seeing haunting visions of a past that threatens to destroy his present.
Expand
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
8 August 2025
World premiere
8 August 2025
Production
Entelekey Media
Also known as
Site
Director
Jason Eric Perlman
Cast
Arielle Kebbel
Theo Rossi
Jake McLaughlin
Clyde Kusatsu
Danni Wang
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.6
Rate
14
votes
4.2
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree