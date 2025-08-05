Menu
Poster of My Dreams of You
1 poster
My Dreams of You 18+
Synopsis

Grace has recurring dreams about a handsome stranger named Michael due to a mix-up in Dream Central. When they finally meet in person, Grace is shocked to learn he has no idea who she is.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 5 August 2025
World premiere 5 August 2025
Production Hallmark Media
Also known as
My Dreams of You, Moji snovi o tebi, Sanjam te
Director
Kevin Feyr
Cast
Skyler Samuels
Skyler Samuels
Matthew Stefiuk
Deborah Grover
Kapil Talwalkar
Cecilia Lee
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Film Reviews
Stills
