Films
My Dreams of You
My Dreams of You
My Dreams of You
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Romantic
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Grace has recurring dreams about a handsome stranger named Michael due to a mix-up in Dream Central. When they finally meet in person, Grace is shocked to learn he has no idea who she is.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
5 August 2025
World premiere
5 August 2025
Production
Hallmark Media
Also known as
My Dreams of You, Moji snovi o tebi, Sanjam te
Director
Kevin Feyr
Cast
Skyler Samuels
Matthew Stefiuk
Deborah Grover
Kapil Talwalkar
Cecilia Lee
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
