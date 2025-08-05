Menu
The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie

The Magic of Lemon Drops 18+
Synopsis

When Lolly’s aunt gives her three magical lemon drops, she gets to experience what her life would have been like if she had made different choices and lived those unfulfilled dreams.
Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 5 August 2025
World premiere 5 August 2025
Production Hallmark Media
Also known as
The Magic of Lemon Drops, Čarolija limunskih kapi, Čarolija limunskih koktela, The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie, Trois Vœux pour une nouvelle vie, Волшебные лимонные дольки
Director
Maclain Nelson
Cast
Lyndsy Fonseca
Lyndsy Fonseca
Ian Harding
Ian Harding
Sydney Sabiston
John B. Lowe
Stephanie Sy
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Film Reviews
