The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie
The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie
The Magic of Lemon Drops
18+
Comedy
Romantic
Synopsis
When Lolly’s aunt gives her three magical lemon drops, she gets to experience what her life would have been like if she had made different choices and lived those unfulfilled dreams.
Country
Canada / USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
5 August 2025
World premiere
5 August 2025
Production
Hallmark Media
Also known as
The Magic of Lemon Drops, Čarolija limunskih kapi, Čarolija limunskih koktela, The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie, Trois Vœux pour une nouvelle vie, Волшебные лимонные дольки
Director
Maclain Nelson
Cast
Lyndsy Fonseca
Ian Harding
Sydney Sabiston
John B. Lowe
Stephanie Sy
Film rating
6.7
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
