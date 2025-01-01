An undercover cop who invade a drug cartel led by a notorious Thai drug lord. In classic heroic bloodshed fashion, the two develop a bond of brotherhood.
CountryChina / Hong Kong
Runtime2 hours 5 minutes
Production year2023
Budget300,000,000 HKD
Worldwide Gross$1,530,014
ProductionTianjin Maoyan Weying Media
Also known as
So duk 3: Yun joi tin ngai, The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell, The White Storm 3, Bão Trắng 3: Thiên Đàng hay Địa Ngục, Guerra de narcos, Sao du 3: Ren zai tian ya, The White Storm 3 - Heaven or Hell, Белый шторм 3: Рай или ад, 掃毒3: 人在天涯, 掃毒3：人在天涯