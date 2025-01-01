Menu
Poster of The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell

The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell

So duk 3: Yun joi tin ngai 18+
Synopsis

An undercover cop who invade a drug cartel led by a notorious Thai drug lord. In classic heroic bloodshed fashion, the two develop a bond of brotherhood.
Country China / Hong Kong
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2023
Budget 300,000,000 HKD
Worldwide Gross $1,530,014
Production Tianjin Maoyan Weying Media
Also known as
So duk 3: Yun joi tin ngai, The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell, The White Storm 3, Bão Trắng 3: Thiên Đàng hay Địa Ngục, Guerra de narcos, Sao du 3: Ren zai tian ya, The White Storm 3 - Heaven or Hell, Белый шторм 3: Рай или ад, 掃毒3: 人在天涯, 掃毒3：人在天涯
Director
Herman Yau
Herman Yau
Cast
Aaron Kwok
Shaun Lau
Louis Koo
Gallen Law
Tse Kwan-Ho
Tse Kwan-Ho
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
