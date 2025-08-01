Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Latin for All
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Latin for All

Latin for All

Bis Repetita 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Delphine, a disillusioned humanities teacher, makes an agreement with her students : they leave her in peace, as they get A+ grades. But these excellent results turn into a nightmare when the class is qualified for the Latin World Championships, in Naples.
Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 August 2025
World premiere 1 August 2025
Budget €3,290,000
Worldwide Gross $294,623
Production Why Not Productions, Topshot Films, BIM Produzione
Also known as
Bis Repetita, Éretlenségi, Latin for All, Latín para todos, Trapaceando em Latim, 模犯大作戰
Director
Émilie Noblet
Cast
Louise Bourgoin
Louise Bourgoin
Xavier Lacaille
Xavier Lacaille
Noémie Lvovsky
Noémie Lvovsky
Stylane Lecaille
Francesco Montanari
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more