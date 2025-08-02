Menu
Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story 18+
Synopsis

A single mother determined to provide a safer world for her daughter, Regina joins the Dallas Police Department. As a rookie, Regina and her partner Eddie stumble upon the first victim of what would be many murders of female prostitutes by the notorious serial killer, whom the media dubbed “The Eyeball Killer,” because he surgically removed the eyes of his victims. Despite only being months into the job and a woman in a profession dominated by men, Regina risks everything to get involved in the case. She discovers crucial evidence missed by FBI and city homicide detectives that lands her on the doorstep of a satanic killer.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 2 August 2025
World premiere 2 August 2025
Production Blackswift Entertainment, Howard Braunstein Films
Also known as
Director
Wendy Ord
Cast
Karrueche Tran
Blair Penner
Christopher Russell
Roark Critchlow
Ella Quashie
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
