Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story
Synopsis
A single mother determined to provide a safer world for her daughter, Regina joins the Dallas Police Department. As a rookie, Regina and her partner Eddie stumble upon the first victim of what would be many murders of female prostitutes by the notorious serial killer, whom the media dubbed “The Eyeball Killer,” because he surgically removed the eyes of his victims. Despite only being months into the job and a woman in a profession dominated by men, Regina risks everything to get involved in the case. She discovers crucial evidence missed by FBI and city homicide detectives that lands her on the doorstep of a satanic killer.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 26 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere2 August 2025
World premiere2 August 2025
ProductionBlackswift Entertainment, Howard Braunstein Films
Also known as
