Poster of Joqtau
1 poster
Joqtau

Joqtau 18+
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 7 August 2025
Release date
7 August 2025 Kazakhstan 0+
Production Alem Oner, Short Brothers
Also known as
Joqtau, 哈薩克悼歌
Director
Aruan Anartayev
Cast
Isbek Abilmazhinov
Alibek Anartayev
Aydos Ayesbaev
Irina Balkova
Rakhilyam Mashurova
6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
