No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films The Samca File

The Samca File

Cazul Samca
Synopsis

15 years after 3 bizarre murders shook a small provincial town, a team of documentary filmmakers reopens the case, confronting theories of a satanic cult, local conspiracies, and the terrifying possibility of a killer still on the...
Country Romania
Production year 2025
Production Papa Pictures, mc² film
Also known as
Cazul Samca, The Samca File
Director
Horia Cucuta
George ve Gänæaard
Cast
Emilian Oprea
Dana Marineci
Alin Florea
Daniel Popa
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
