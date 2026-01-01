Menu
No poster for this film
Abuela Tremenda
Abuela Tremenda
Abuela Tremenda
Country
Spain
Production year
2026
Worldwide Gross
$1,847,647
Production
Abuela Tremenda, Atresmedia Cine, Atresmedia
Also known as
Abuela Tremenda
Director
Ana Vázquez
Cast
Toni Acosta
Gorka Aguinagalde
Elena Irureta
Carlos Serrano
Santiago Alverú
Film rating
5.1
Rate
11
votes
5
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
