Poster of Sketch
Poster of Sketch
Рейтинги
7.4 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 880 ₽
Going 3
Not going 1
Sketch

Sketch

Sketch
Tickets from 880 ₽
Going 3
Not going 1

Synopsis

When a young girl’s sketchbook falls into a strange pond, her drawings come to life—chaotic, real, and on the loose. As the town descends into chaos, her family must reunite and stop the monsters they never meant to unleash.
Sketch - final trailer
Sketch  final trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 14 August 2025
Release date
9 October 2025 Russia Экспонента
19 September 2025 Bulgaria
4 September 2025 Croatia o.A.
4 September 2025 Montenegro o.A.
4 September 2025 Serbia o.A.
14 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Budget $4,800,000
Worldwide Gross $8,532,091
Production Morphan Time Productions, Wonder Project
Also known as
Sketch, Sketch. Cuidado con lo que dibujas, Čudovišta iz olovke, Desenhos, Dibujos imaginarios, Firkák, Sketch: Attention à ce que tu dessines, Sketch: Cuidado Com o Que Desenhas, Sketch: Dibujos imaginarios, Skice, Τερατομουντζούρες, Ужастики. Ожившие рисунки, 怪奇寶貝
Director
Seth Worley
Cast
Tony Hale
Tony Hale
D'Arcy Carden
D'Arcy Carden
Allie McCulloch
Bianca Belle
Jaxen Kenner
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Karo 11 Oktyabr
18:00 from 880 ₽
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
Sketch - final trailer
Sketch Final trailer
Sketch - trailer in russian
Sketch Trailer in russian
Stills

«Sketch» now playing

Sat 4 Sun 5 Thu 9 Fri 10
Format
Group Screenings
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Arbatskaya
2D, SUB
18:00 from 880 ₽
