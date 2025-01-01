Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Below the Clouds

Below the Clouds

Sotto le nuvole
Synopsis

The ground shakes periodically and the fumaroles of the Phlegraean Fields taint the air. From the traces of history, memories of the subterranean world, and the concerns of the present, in black and white, a lesser-known Naples emerges and fills with voices, with lives. Below the clouds lies a territory crisscrossed by locals, worshippers, tourists, and archaeologists excavating a past that in museums will give new life and meaning to statues, fragments, and ruins. The train that rings Vesuvius makes its rounds as racehorses train along the shore. A teacher runs a makeshift afterschool for children and adolescents. Firemen in their command center calm the fears of the locals who call in, law enforcement tracks down tomb robbers, while in the port of Torre Annunziata, Syrian tankers unload Ukrainian grain. The land that skirts the gulf is a vast time machine.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2025
Production 21 Unofilm, Stemal Entertainment, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Sotto le nuvole, Below the Clouds, Pompei, sotto le nuvole
Director
Gianfranco Rosi
Gianfranco Rosi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Film Reviews
